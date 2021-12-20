How to watch 76ers vs. Celtics via live online stream

NBA TV will host Monday’s contest between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, as both teams hope to be playoff contenders by the end of the season. These teams have each dealt with COVID outbreaks over the course of the season but have been relatively unscathed in the current environment around the NBA.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The 76ers saw their game against the Pelicans Sunday postponed due to COVID protocols. Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris have started to help this team climb back up the standings, but the real question surrounding Philadelphia heading into 2022 is the Ben Simmons situation. The 76ers have taken calls on Simmons, but there will be more traction as the trade deadline nears.

Boston is seeing some players enter the health and safety protocols, but the bigger problem for this team is chemistry. The Celtics had a players-only meeting earlier in the season and while injuries haven’t helped on this front, it’s about time these guys took some accountability. Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown have been together for a long time; chemistry should not be an issue.