NBA Power Rankings: Anthony Davis’ injury changes Western conference outlook

The top three teams in the NBA power rankings as the 2021-22 season heads into Christmas week reside in the Western conference. The Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz all look like title contenders, but Utah’s consistency has gone unnoticed amid Golden State’s spectacular rise and Phoenix staying relevant. The Jazz have once again started the season strong but are looking up at two teams and due to that discrepancy, they’ve been somewhat overlooked. Not that Utah will complain about going under the radar. The Jazz have struggled in the postseason after strong regular season campaigns, so they know the job is nowhere close to being done.

The biggest developments over the last week has been Anthony Davis’ injury and the widespread impact of the league’s COVID protocols. Davis is expected to be re-evaluated in four weeks with a MCL sprain, so he could miss even more time. The Lakers have bee underwhelming so far this season, and will likely shake out at around the same level of play as Davis recovers. The league’s protocols have claimed many stars, with Nets trio Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving going in this week. Hawks point guard Trae Young and Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley are also in the protocols, showing how things can change at a moment’s notice in the association.

Let’s take a look at Chinmay Vaidya’s power rankings for Week 10 of the NBA season.