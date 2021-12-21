How to watch Suns vs. Lakers via live online stream

We’re back for the weekly TNT doubleheader and Tuesday’s slate closes out with the Lakers hosting the Suns. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena, the artist formerly known as STAPLES Center.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Phoenix comes into Tuesday’s game with the best record in the league. They are 24-5 and hold a percentage points lead on the 25-6 Warriors in the Western Conference. Phoenix opened the season 1-3, but has run off a 23-2 run since. They are coming off a 137-106 home win over the Hornets on Sunday.

LA is tied with the Clippers for sixth place with a 16-15 record. They are percentage points back of fifth place Denver (15-14), and 2.5 back of the fourth place Grizzlies (19-13). LA has lost two straight and is coming off a 115-110 loss to the Bulls on Sunday.

The Suns are a 7.5-point road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Total points is installed at 221.5. The Suns are -300 favorites to win while the Lakers are +235 underdogs.