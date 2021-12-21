How to watch Tuesday’s TNT games via live online stream

TNT will host Tuesday evening’s doubleheader, with the Indiana Pacers facing the Miami Heat in the early game before the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers square off in the late game. Tipoff for Pacers-Heat is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Suns-Lakers at 10:00 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the doubleheader, you can stream them on Watch TNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the two games.

The Pacers and Heat have not quite matched their rivalry from the early 2010s. Indiana is reportedly looking to start a rebuild by dealing Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert. Miami, on the other hand, looks to remain competitive even as Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are sidelined. These are two playoff hopefuls who have started the season going in opposite directions.

The Suns and Lakers will tip with one key piece missing for LA; Anthony Davis. The big man has a MCL sprain and will miss about a month of the season if not more. In his absence, look for LeBron James and Russell Westbrook to step up. Phoenix has been one of the hottest teams in the league to start the season, and now has Devin Booker back after a hamstring injury. Both teams are in playoff contention, although the Suns look like the bigger title threat at the moment.