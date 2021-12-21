 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: NBA Christmas Day game times could shift

The NBA told the 10 teams playing on X-Mas to be ready for games to be moved as late as Dec. 24.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
NBA commissioner Adam Silver looks on during a game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 20, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.&nbsp; Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The NBA has informed the 10 teams playing on Christmas Day this year to be ready for start times to shift, per reports. The League could move game times in the ABC slots from 2:30 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET windows. Below we’ll go over the full schedule and which teams could be missing some key players.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks, 12 p.m. ET
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 2:30 p.m. ET
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns, 5 p.m. ET
Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m. ET
Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET

It seems the three middle games could be moved. We know the Nets, Celtics and Warriors are dealing with more COVID-19 cases lately and players in health and safety protocols. There’s a chance Kevin Durant and James Harden clear in time for the Christmas Day games. You’d think the NBA wouldn’t allow the Nets to play without at least one of those players. The Mavericks are dealing with an injury to Luka Doncic, who has been out since Dec. 12 due to an ankle issue.

This could end up being one of the worst Christmas Day slates in recent memory. The Knicks, Hawks, Celtics, Mavericks and Lakers have all underperformed up to this point in the season. The Nets could be rolling out a glorified G League team. Really, the most exciting game is Warriors vs. Suns, which should have both teams close to full-strength.

More From DraftKings Nation