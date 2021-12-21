Bulls signing guard Mac McClung to a 10-day hardship deal, per report

The Chicago Bulls are signing guard Mac McClung to a 10-day hardship deal, according to Shams Charania. McClung spent training camp with the Lakers and has been playing for their G League South Bay affiliate this season.

The Bulls are shorthanded due to a combination of COVID-19 and injuries. Zach LaVine remains in the league protocols and Alex Caruso injured his foot. In 13 games with the South Bay affiliate, he averged 19.5 points and 6.2 assists per game.

The NBA’s hardship exception comes under section 6.07 of the league constitution and bylaws.