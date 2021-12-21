Bulls signing guard Mac McClung to a 10-day hardship deal, per report

The Chicago Bulls are signing guard Mac McClung to a 10-day hardship deal, according to Shams Charania. McClung spent training camp with the Lakers and has been playing for their G League South Bay affiliate this season.
The Bulls are shorthanded due to a combination of COVID-19 and injuries. Zach LaVine remains in the league protocols and Alex Caruso injured his foot. In 13 games with the South Bay affiliate, he averged 19.5 points and 6.2 assists per game.
The NBA’s hardship exception comes under section 6.07 of the league constitution and bylaws.
In the event that the application of the provisions of these By-Laws pertaining to Player Lists and replacement of Players shall, in any particular case, cause extreme hardship, such provisions, upon application by the Member claiming hardship, may be waived or modified, and special rules may be invoked for the Member claiming such hardship; provided, however, that such provisions may only be waived or modified by the affirmative vote of a majority of the entire Board of Governors (the Governor representing the Member claiming hardship not voting). Notwithstanding the foregoing, in the event that a Member has three (3) Players on its Active List and/or Inactive List who are unable to perform playing services due to injury or illness and such Member has an additional Player who becomes unable to perform playing services due to injury or illness, it may substitute a Player in his stead after the following has occurred:
(a) each of the three (3) injured or ill Players and the additional injured or ill Player has missed a minimum of three (3) consecutive games due to injury or illness; and
(b) the Commissioner’s Office has determined, through an independent physician, if necessary, that at the time the replacement Player is signed, each of the three (3) injured or ill Players on the Member’s Active and/or Inactive List, and the additional injured or ill Player, will continue to be unable to perform playing services due to injury or illness.
The Commissioner, in his sole discretion, may permit a Member to replace additional injured or ill Players on that Member’s Active List or Inactive List.