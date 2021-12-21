Mavericks signing guard Charlie Brown to a 10-day hardship deal, per report

We’re getting a special showing of A Charlie Brown Christmas in the NBA. The Dallas Mavericks are signing G-League Delaware guard Charlie Brown to a 10-day hardship exception deal, according to Shams Charania. Brown comes in as the Mavericks put Tim Hardaway Jr. in the league’s health and safety protocols. Dallas plays the Utah Jazz on Christmas Day to cap off the league’s holiday schedule.

Brown is averaging 16.8 points in the G-League this season and shooting 40.0 percent from behind the arc. He’ll be a decent asset off the bench for the Mavericks as they attempt to navigate a COVID outbreak.

The NBA’s hardship exception comes under section 6.07 of the league constitution and bylaws.