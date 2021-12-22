How to watch Wednesday’s NBA TV games via live online stream

NBA TV will host Wednesday’s doubleheader with the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks squaring off in the early game before the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings meet in the late showdown. Magic-Hawks tips at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Clippers-Kings at 10:00 p.m ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Both the Magic and the Hawks were rebuilding a few years ago, but the latter clearly struck gold more often than not in the draft. Trae Young’s situation is still unclear as the guard is in COVID protocols but Bogdan Bogdanovic is likely to return following an absence with an ankle injury. Orlando is hoping some of its young players can show signs of stardom as the season moves along.

The Clippers got Paul George back in a loss to the Spurs Monday, which is key for the team going forward. Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson need to stay in a groove. Luke Kennard’s shooting would ideally be more consistent but the guard has turned into a valuable floor spacer for the Clippers. Sacramento is dealing with a COVID outbreak as De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell and Marvin Bagley headline the guys in the league’s protocols. Fox and Mitchell could be the future backcourt in Sacramento depending on how the trade deadline shakes out.