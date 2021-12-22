Report: Bulls-Raptors game Wednesday postponed again

The game Wednesday between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors at United Center has been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks on both sides. The Raptors recently had to place seven players into the NBA’s health and safety protocols while the Bulls have been dealing with the same issue for what feels like forever.

Let’s break down the players on both teams who wouldn’t be available for this game. It was also being reported that some of the 10-day hardship contracts handed out to some veterans and G League players ended up not working out, since those players were forced into protocols as well.

Raptors players in COVID protocols

Fred VanVleet

Scottie Barnes

Pascal Siakam

Gary Trent Jr.

Dalano Blanton

Malachi Flynn

Precious Achiuwa

OG Anunoby

The Raptors also don’t have C Khem Birch, who was listed as out for Wednesday’s game due to a knee injury.

Bulls players in COVID protocols

Zach LaVine

Derrick Jones Jr.

Troy Brown Jr.

Ayo Dosunmu

Alize Johnson

Matt Thomas

Alex Caruso was also listed as out Wednesday due to a foot injury.

So it clearly wasn’t as bad on the Bulls side and Chicago has a chance of being OK heading into the Holidays this weekend. Chicago should get LaVine, Dosunmu and a few others back in the lineup soon. If that’s the case, we could see the Bulls close to full strength by next week.