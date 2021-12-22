Luka Doncic enters health and safety protocols

The Dallas Mavericks have placed Luka Doncic in the league’s health and safety protocols, likely ruling him out for Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. This development also puts Doncic’s availability for the Christmas Day game against the Utah Jazz in question.

The Mavericks have struggled with Doncic in and out of the lineup this season, currently sitting at .500 heading into Thursday’s game against the Bucks. Doncic was previously dealing with an ankle injury which caused him to miss games here and there. Depending on whether he is vaccinated or not, Doncic could be in the league’s protocols for up to 10 days.

With the Western conference playoff race shaping up to be a tight affair, Dallas cannot afford to miss Doncic for too many more games. The preseason MVP favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook has fallen behind the likes of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, but he’s still averaging 25.6 points, 8.5 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game.