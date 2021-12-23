How to watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors via live online stream

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will square off Thursday evening, with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. These teams have had some great battles over recent seasons, including a matchup in last season’s play-in tournament.

Fans in the Grizzlies market can catch the game on Bally Sports Southeast and fans in the Warriors market can watch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area. If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app.

The Grizzlies surprisingly held their own as foundational players Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. missed time with injuries. Memphis has vaulted to fourth in the West, and appears to be substantially better than it was earlier in the season. Look for Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane to keep their hot play going against Golden State.

The Warriors will likely be without Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, although both players can test out of the league’s protocols at any moment. MVP favorite Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will be in action, along with much of Golden State’s rotation. The Warriors will hope to make quick work of Memphis Thursday to allow their players some rest before a Christmas Day game against the Suns.