How to watch Spurs vs. Lakers via live online stream

The San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers meet up Thursday to add another chapter to their storied rivalry, with tipoff set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers have won both meetings this season and appear to be a contender while the Spurs seem headed for a rebuild in earnest.

Fans in the Spurs market can catch the game on KENS and fans in the Lakers market can watch the game on Spectrum Sportsnet. If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app.

San Antonio’s core has dealt with a lot of injuries this season but the big problem is the lack of development to stardom. The Spurs’ ability to find diamonds in the rough with late picks has diminished significantly in recent years, and they appear to have missed on recent lottery picks Devin Vassell and Josh Primo. Both can be decent role player but in this league, you need stars to win.

It’s been a wild year for the Lakers already, but the team is confident it can turn things around when the games matter. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will attempt to keep this team afloat while Anthony Davis recovers from a MCL sprain. There will be plenty of drama ahead of the trade deadline as well, but LA does not have the financial flexibility to make a significant deal. It’ll take a big effort from the players already on the team for this group to look like true title contenders.