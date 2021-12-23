How to watch Bucks vs. Mavericks via live online stream

NBA TV will host Thursday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks, with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. This game has lost significant appeal with MVP contenders Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic currently in the league’s COVID protocols, although the former could potentially test out for this game.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Bucks will lean on Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday in this game with Antetokounmpo seemingly sidelined again. The Greek Freak could test out of COVID protocols, so his status might change. Milwaukee has been dealing with injuries all season, so the Bucks are accustomed to playing shorthanded. The defending champions had some rough games early in the year but appear to be back on track in the East.

The Mavericks have been abysmal without Doncic on the floor, so this figures to be yet another problematic game for them. To make matters worse, Kristaps Porzingis is also questionable with a toe injury. Things simply haven’t meshed between the guard and big man on the floor as expected, and first-year head coach Jason Kidd has to figure that out if this team wants to get in the playoffs and make noise there.