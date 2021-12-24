Checking in on NBA head coaching changes as Christmas Day approaches

As the 2021-22 NBA season approaches Christmas Day, the seven teams who made head coaching changes in the offseason are trending in a variety of directions. The Wizards have cooled off from their hot start but remain in the thick of playoff contention, while the Pelicans and Magic are competing for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

The Celtics are hovering around the .500 mark and have been for most of the season. This isn’t what fans imagined when Brad Stevens moved into a front office role. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have slowly morphed from promising stars to low efficiency chuckers. Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith, Grant Williams and Robert Williams haven’t developed into meaningful contributors yet, which is another worry in Boston. The Celtics are still in the playoff mix but this has been a rough for Ime Udoka.

This has been one of the more interesting coaching situations. The Mavericks denied a report of front office turmoil before making big changes across the organization. There was a damaging report recently about Rick Carlisle’s deteriorating relationship with Luka Doncic and other players. Kidd has seemingly done well with everyone, but the record is not what it is supposed to be. Doncic missing time has hurt Kidd’s cause, although the Mavs were below expectations even with the star in the lineup.

When Carlisle signed a four-year deal with the Pacers, many felt he would elevate a roster of veteran players. That simply hasn’t happened, and now Indiana is contemplating beginning a rebuild. That’s not what Carlisle signed up for, so it tells you how the season has gone. Things can change quickly and Indiana is still not out of the playoff picture, but it’s been a disappointing start to the season.

The Magic are in a rebuild and judging by the progress of the roster so far, it’s looking like a long rebuild. Jalen Suggs is out indefinitely and while Franz Wagner has shown potential, it’s still only potential. Orlando desperately needs one of its older players to take a jump. Gary Harris was a prime candidate for that jump but he’s on an expiring deal and could be traded. Mosley will get time with this group but this is going to be a lengthy process.

With Zion Williamson unlikely to play this season, it has officially gone from bad to worse for New Orleans. Green likely took this job due to the possibility of having an elite scoring tandem with Williamson and Brandon Ingram. So far, that combination hasn’t been able to materialize into anything. The Pelicans have some significant draft assets coming in but any future as a contender likely involves Williamson proving he can stay healthy for a full season.

No one has signed up for what is unfolding in Portland. Billups was already a controversial hire when he was announced as the team’s coach. Neil Olshey, the former GM, was ousted over misconduct according to team rules. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum have both dealt with injuries and are in trade rumors. And on top of all that, the Trail Blazers are well under .500 and struggling on the defensive end. This entire thing could get blown up soon.

It looked like the Russell Westbrook trade was going to be a stroke of brilliance for the Wizards, who sat at 10-3 to start the season. Those good vibes have slowly faded as Unseld’s crew is now sitting at the .500 mark heading into Christmas Day. Beal has been good but the early outlook on him likely to stay in Washington for the long haul has definitely changed. The Wizards will be in the playoff mix, which was ultimately the goal for this season.