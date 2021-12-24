Giannis Antetokounmpo cleared from health and safety protocols, Christmas Day status unknown

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has cleared the league’s health and safety protocols, meaning the star is available for the team’s Christmas Day game against the Boston Celtics. Antetokounmpo will make a decision on whether he’ll play based on conditioning, according to Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared from health and safety protocols; he's expected to get on the court today and decide tomorrow whether to play on Christmas against the Boston Celtics, sources tell @wojespn and me. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) December 24, 2021

Antetokounmpo has been out since December 15, so this move makes sense as Christmas Day would complete his 10-day quarantine per league protocols. Even at less than 100 percent, you have to think the Bucks would be willing to give The Greek Freak some run in this game.

The reigning Finals MVP is averaging 27.0 points, 5.8 assists and 11.6 rebounds per game this season and is contending with Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant for MVP honors so far. If he can return and stay healthy, the Bucks have a great opportunity to make a jump in the East standings with several teams trending down.