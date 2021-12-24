 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giannis Antetokounmpo cleared from health and safety protocols, Christmas Day status unknown

The Bucks could be getting their superstar back for Christmas Day.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates after teammate Bobby Portis #9 made a shot off his assist in the first half at Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2021 in New York City.
Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has cleared the league’s health and safety protocols, meaning the star is available for the team’s Christmas Day game against the Boston Celtics. Antetokounmpo will make a decision on whether he’ll play based on conditioning, according to Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Antetokounmpo has been out since December 15, so this move makes sense as Christmas Day would complete his 10-day quarantine per league protocols. Even at less than 100 percent, you have to think the Bucks would be willing to give The Greek Freak some run in this game.

The reigning Finals MVP is averaging 27.0 points, 5.8 assists and 11.6 rebounds per game this season and is contending with Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant for MVP honors so far. If he can return and stay healthy, the Bucks have a great opportunity to make a jump in the East standings with several teams trending down.

