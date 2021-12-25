What channel is Hawks vs. Knicks on and when does it start

The NBA’s Christmas Day slate will get started early when the New York Knicks host the Atlanta Hawks from Madison Square Garden at noon ET.

Atlanta has a 15-16 record and will look to get back to .500 with a Christmas victory, and the Hawks snapped a two-game losing streak on Thursday with a 98-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Atlanta has been led by Trae Young’s 27.3 points and 9.3 assists per game this season. Young is not expected to play in the game, per reports. He didn’t have enough time to clear protocols before Christmas Day.

The Knicks will enter Saturday with a 14-18 record and lost two of their last three games including a 124-117 loss to the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. Julius Randle has been the top player for New York, averaging 19.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists - all team highs.

Both teams have a ton of players in COVID protocols, so be sure to check the injury report prior to game time.

Hawks vs. Knicks Christmas Day TV info

Game date: Saturday, December 25th

Game time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN or ESPN app