How to watch Hawks vs. Knicks via live online stream on Christmas Day

Saturday’s NBA on Christmas slate tips off at noon ET with a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference playoffs as the Atlanta Hawks travel up to Madison Square Garden to battle the New York Knicks.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Like several other teams around the league, Atlanta (15-16) has been ravaged by players entering health and safety protocols due to COVID-19 over the last week. The biggest question is whether Trae Young will take part in this matchup. The All-Star guard entered protocols on December 19 and won’t be able to clear in time for the game, per reports. So without Young, this game loses a big-time narrative.

New York (14-18) has also been dealing with COVID departures and various injuries heading into the holiday showdown. The team fell 124-117 to a Bradley Beal-less Wizards squad on Thursday but did get a 44-point performance from Kemba Walker. The Knicks were able to clear a bunch of players prior to this game and will have a significant edge with Young out. RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Quentin Grimes were all able to return.