How to watch Hawks vs. Knicks via live online stream on Christmas Day

We go over how you can watch the Christmas Day game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.

By Nick Simon
Washington Wizards v New York Knicks Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Saturday’s NBA on Christmas slate tips off at noon ET with a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference playoffs as the Atlanta Hawks travel up to Madison Square Garden to battle the New York Knicks.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Like several other teams around the league, Atlanta (15-16) has been ravaged by players entering health and safety protocols due to COVID-19 over the last week. The biggest question is whether Trae Young will take part in this matchup. The All-Star guard entered protocols on December 19 and won’t be able to clear in time for the game, per reports. So without Young, this game loses a big-time narrative.

New York (14-18) has also been dealing with COVID departures and various injuries heading into the holiday showdown. The team fell 124-117 to a Bradley Beal-less Wizards squad on Thursday but did get a 44-point performance from Kemba Walker. The Knicks were able to clear a bunch of players prior to this game and will have a significant edge with Young out. RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Quentin Grimes were all able to return.

