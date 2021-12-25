What channel is Celtics vs. Bucks on and when does it start

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to inch closer to the top spot in the Eastern Conference when they host the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day.

Boston will look to get over .500 as they enter Saturday’s games with a 16-16 record through 32 games. The Celtics won two of their last three games including a 111-101 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are both averaging more than 20 points per game.

Milwaukee has the third best record in the East at 21-13, and they are two games away from the top spot in the conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the star once again as he’s averaging 27 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. Giannis was cleared of COVID protocols on Friday and is expected to play against the Celtics.

Be sure to check the pregame injury reports as both teams have a ton of COVID issues.

Celtics vs. Bucks Christmas Day TV info

Game date: Saturday, December 25th

Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN or ESPN app