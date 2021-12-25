How to watch Celtics vs. Bucks via live online stream on Christmas Day

The NBA on Christmas slate will continue into the house of the defending champs at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday as the Milwaukee Bucks play host to the Boston Celtics.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Boston (16-16) heads into the game coming off a 111-101 victory over the Cavaliers on Wednesday, a game where Jaylen Brown went off for 34 points and six rebounds. The Celtics will once again be without center Al Horford, who is in health and safety protocols due to COVID-19.

Milwaukee (21-13) is one of several teams across the league that has been affected by the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the league. NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had been out in protocol since December 14 but could be making his return for the Christmas matchup. Bobby Portis, Donte DiVincenzo, and Brook Lopez have also been out. Giannis Antetokounmpo was in protocols but cleared on Friday. He’s expected to play against the Celtics on Christmas Day.