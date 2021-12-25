What channel is Warriors vs. Suns on and when does it start

The winner of Saturday’s Christmas Day matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns will take the lead for first place in the Western Conference.

Stephen Curry recently set the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers record, and he remains one of the most entertaining players in the league with 27.7 points per game. He’s knocking down 40.2% of his 3-pointers this season. The Warriors are a half-game behind the Suns at 26-6 with one fewer game played, and they won five of their last six contests heading into this matchup.

Phoenix has the best record in the league at 26-5, and they will go for their sixth consecutive victory. The Suns have been led by Devin Booker, who is averaging 23.3 points per game. Phoenix is a rare team not dealing with COVID issues heading into Christmas.

Warriors vs. Suns Christmas Day TV info

Game date: Saturday, December 25th

Game time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN or ESPN app