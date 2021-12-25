How to watch Warriors vs. Suns via live online stream on Christmas Day

The marquee NBA game of the NBA on Christmas slate will be a battle of the top two teams in the Western Conference as the Phoenix Suns will host the Golden State Warriors at 5 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Golden State (26-6) is firing on all cylinders and have won five of its last six games heading into the Christmas Day battle. Steph Curry put up yet another brilliant performance on Thursday, dropping 46 points in a 113-104 victory over the Grizzlies.

Phoenix (26-5) is riding a five-game winning streak heading into the holiday matchup and have been playing at a high level despite losing Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton at various points this season. Booker put up 30 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists on Thursday as the Suns scorched the Thunder for a 113-101 victory.