What channel is Nets vs. Lakers on and when does it start

The Brooklyn Nets will look to increase their lead in the Eastern Conference when they head on the road for a matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Brooklyn is in the top spot of the East with a 21-9 record, but they haven’t taken the floor since December 18th with three games postponed due to COVID issues. The Nets had a four-game winning streak snapped against the Orlando Magic in their last time out, and they will still have a number of key players out. Kevin Durant has been ruled out having not clear protocols.

The Lakers will look to avoid their fifth consecutive loss, and three of their last four losses came by more than 15 points. Los Angeles will look to get back to .500 as they have a 16-17 record, and we’ll see if they can get back on track especially defensively as they allowed 138 points on Thursday night.

Nets vs. Lakers Christmas Day TV info

Game date: Saturday, December 25th

Game time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC, ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN or ESPN app