How to watch Nets vs. Lakers via live online stream on Christmas Day

The NBA on Christmas slate brings us to the newly named Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for what’s turned into cursed matchup at 8 p.m. ET as the Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Brooklyn Nets.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, ESPN, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Brooklyn (21-9) sits atop the Eastern Conference standings but has been one of the most COVID-19 ravaged teams in the NBA over the last two weeks. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and LaMarcus Aldridge are all in health and safety protocols and could very much miss this holiday showdown. They were forced to postpone Thursday’s game against the Trail Blazers because of the number of players out.

Los Angeles (16-17) has also been ravaged by a combination of COVID and injuries and are sliding on a four-game losing streak heading into the Christmas Day battle. The shorthanded Lakers were demolished by the Spurs 138-110 on Thursday despite 30+ point performances from both LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.