What channel is Mavericks vs. Jazz on and when does it start

The Utah Jazz will look to get their way closer to the top spot in the Western Conference, while the Dallas Mavericks are right in the middle of the pack in the West as the two franchises close out Saturday’s Christmas Day slate.

Dallas will look to get back to .500 as they will enter with a 15-16 record. The Mavericks lost three of their last four games including a 102-95 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Dallas has a number of issues down the roster with injuries and COVID protocols.

The Jazz are in third place in the West, trailing the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors. Utah’s Donovan Mitchell leads the team with 25.1 points per game, and Rudy Gobert is averaging 15.5 points and 15.1 rebounds per game as a monster on the glass.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Christmas Day TV info

Game date: Saturday, December 25th

Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN or ESPN app