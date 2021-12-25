 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Mavericks vs. Jazz via live online stream on Christmas Day

We go over how you can watch the Christmas Day game between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.

By Nick Simon
Minnesota Timberwolves v Utah Jazz Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The final game of the NBA on Christmas slate will emanate from Salt Lake City at 10:30 p.m. ET as the Dallas Mavericks hit the road to face the Utah Jazz.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Dallas (15-16) will in all likelihood be without star guard Luka Doncic, who entered health and safety protocols due to COVID-19 earlier this week. The Mavs fell to the Bucks 102-95 on Thursday and were led by Jalen Brunson, who had 19 points and eight assists.

Utah (22-9) has remained one of the top teams in the Western Conference and are cruising into the Christmas Day battle. The Jazz last downed the Timberwolves 128-116 on Thursday, a game where Donavan Mitchell led with 28 points while Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 17 rebounds.

