How to watch Mavericks vs. Jazz via live online stream on Christmas Day

The final game of the NBA on Christmas slate will emanate from Salt Lake City at 10:30 p.m. ET as the Dallas Mavericks hit the road to face the Utah Jazz.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Dallas (15-16) will in all likelihood be without star guard Luka Doncic, who entered health and safety protocols due to COVID-19 earlier this week. The Mavs fell to the Bucks 102-95 on Thursday and were led by Jalen Brunson, who had 19 points and eight assists.

Utah (22-9) has remained one of the top teams in the Western Conference and are cruising into the Christmas Day battle. The Jazz last downed the Timberwolves 128-116 on Thursday, a game where Donavan Mitchell led with 28 points while Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 17 rebounds.