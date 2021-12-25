D’Angelo Russell enters health and safety protocols

The Minnesota Timberwolves have placed D’Angelo Russell in the league’s health and safety protocols, potentially ruling him out for Monday’s game against the Boston Celtics. Russell was previously sidelined during the season with an ankle injury, and this absence will greatly impact a Minnesota team hoping to stay in the West playoff picture.

With Russell, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns all in protocols, the Timberwolves are going to struggle for a bit. The big man is probably the most important player to guide the team on an individual basis, but Russell’s presence is also important to this team. He’s averaging 18.7 points and 6.7 assists per game this season and is considered a huge part of the team’s future.

With Russell sidelined, look for Jaylen Nowell and Malik Beasley to take on a bigger role as creators. Patrick Beverley is also in the league’s protocols, so Minnesota’s backcourt is about to look very different in the coming days.