How to watch Pacers vs. Bulls via live online stream

NBA TV will host Sunday’s matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls. The Pacers have not met expectations under Rick Carlisle, while the Bulls have seen their offseason additions make big impacts early in the season. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Pacers could be without Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis in this game, as both are questionable. Indiana is contemplating a rebuild, so it’ll be interesting to see how much run rookies like Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson get. Carlisle’s group is still in playoff contention, and the next two weeks will be key in determining a path forward.

The Bulls are starting to get their players back, with Zach LaVine and Ayo Dosunmu expected to return. DeMar DeRozan has already been back and is leading the team to key wins while the reinforcements return. Chicago’s rise this season has been appreciated and looks real, so this team will be a real threat at the end of the season.