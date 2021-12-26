Draymond Green enters health and safety protocols

The Golden State Warriors have placed Draymond Green in the league’s health and safety protocols, putting his availability for Tuesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets in question.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 26, 2021

Green joins Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Damion Lee as Warriors rotation players in the league’s protocols. The defensive stalwart is vaccinated, and can test out of the protocols with two negative results 24 hours apart. Green did play in Saturday’s Christmas Day game against the Suns, so this could be a problem for the league if he actually registered a positive test the day after the game.

With Green potentially sidelined, look for Nemanja Bjelica to get more minutes at the power forward spot. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga is also getting minutes, so he could slide into that spot as well. Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are slowly working their way back towards playing, so the Warriors do have some depth coming back as key players enter protocols.