Miles Bridges, PJ Washington enter health and safety protocols

The Charlotte Hornets have placed Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Cody Martin in the league's health and safety protocols, ruling all three out for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets.

Losing Bridges and Washington on the perimeter is tough for the Hornets, who have already seen Gordon Hayward deal with injury issues. Charlotte had a previous COVID issue with LaMelo Ball headlining the group getting put into protocols.

Bridges, who has taken a big leap as a player and is a candidate for Most Improved Player, is the bigger loss. Washington’s minutes will be missed but the Hornets can use guys like Jaden McDaniels, JT Thor and Kelly Oubre to fill out that spot. Terry Rozier, Ball and James Bouknight will likely take over as Charlotte runs more three-guard looks with Bridges out.