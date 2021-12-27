How to watch Monday’s NBA TV games via live online stream

NBA TV will host Monday’s doubleheader with the Chicago Bulls taking on the Atlanta Hawks in the early game before the Brooklyn Nets face the Los Angeles Clippers to close out the day’s slate. Bulls-Hawks will tip at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Nets-Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Bulls have gotten most of their players back from the COVID protocols, although Lonzo Ball just went in. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have been one of the league’s most underrated tandems and will be a force by the time the playoffs roll around. The Hawks are starting to see their depth get tested with the protocols, as Trae Young and Kevin Huerter remain in while John Collins and Jalen Johnson were added Sunday. There’s a possibility both guards could be back for this game.

It looks to be the James Harden show once again for the Nets, who pulled off a massive upset on Christmas Day against the Lakers with a lot of big names out. Patty Mills continues to be a great pickup for the Nets, who should be getting Kevin Durant back soon. The Clippers just lost Paul George for about a month, so this stretch will be about navigating his absence and maintaining a playoff spot in the West standings.