NBA Power Rankings: Lakers, Celtics trending down, top teams in both conferences remain unchanged

Chinmay Vaidya updates his NBA power rankings after the 10th week of the 2021-22 regular season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on from the court during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena on December 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Not a lot has changed in the NBA over the last few weeks when it comes to the power rankings. The Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz remain the class of the Western conference, while the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks look to be the top contenders in the East. The Nets made a big statement on Christmas Day with a depleted roster, while the Bucks showed they can overcome anything with Giannis Antetokounmpo at the helm.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies continue to surprise, despite some severe personnel losses of late. Both teams should be in the postseason comfortably. The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls have had a bumpy month with COVID-19 and injuries, but both teams are starting to get their key players back and should be dangerous when the games matter more.

The biggest disappointment continues to be the Los Angeles Lakers, who dropped a winnable game at home on Christmas Day. Anthony Davis being sidelined certainly hasn’t helped matters, but LeBron James and Russell Westbrook aren’t meshing well with the rest of the roster. The rotations continue to be off and don’t account for skillset. The Lakers haven’t fallen out of the playoff race, but it’s starting to look like an underwhelming season already. The Boston Celtics, who blew a big lead to the Bucks on Christmas Day, are experiencing similar dysfunction within the organization.

Let’s take a look at Chinmay Vaidya’s power rankings for Week 11 of the NBA season.

NBA Power Rankings: Week 11

Rank Team Previous Rank
Rank Team Previous Rank
1 Golden State Warriors 1
2 Phoenix Suns 2
3 Utah Jazz 3
4 Milwaukee Bucks 5
5 Brooklyn Nets 4
6 Chicago Bulls 8
7 Miami Heat 6
8 Memphis Grizzlies 9
9 Cleveland Cavaliers 7
10 Philadelphia 76ers 10
11 Washington Wizards 13
12 Denver Nuggets 14
13 Charlotte Hornets 12
14 Los Angeles Clippers 11
15 Boston Celtics 16
16 Dallas Mavericks 17
17 New York Knicks 21
18 Atlanta Hawks 18
19 Los Angeles Lakers 15
20 Indiana Pacers 22
21 Portland Trail Blazers 23
22 Minnesota Timberwolves 19
23 Toronto Raptors 20
24 San Antonio Spurs 25
25 Sacramento Kings 24
26 New Orleans Pelicans 28
27 Oklahoma City Thunder 26
28 Orlando Magic 27
29 Houston Rockets 30
30 Detroit Pistons 29

