How to watch Nuggets vs. Warriors via live online stream

The Denver Nuggets (16-16) will take on the league’s current top team, the Golden State Warriors (27-6) at Chase Center on Tuesday night. It’s the first of back-to-back games between the two sides. The Nuggets are coming off a 103-100 win over the Clippers while the Warriors are fresh off a Christmas Day victory over the Suns. Tipoff for the Nuggets-Warriors is set for 10:00 p.m. ET, and it’ll be broadcast nationally on NBA TV.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Nuggets are staying afloat through injury woes as they’ve been without some key players in Michael Porter Jr. (back), Markus Howard (knee), Aaron Gordon (hamstring), and Bol Bol (COVID-19). Last year’s MVP Nikola Jokic has been somewhat of a savior for the team, consistently turning in at least a double-double in every game this month except for one. He put up 26 points, 22 rebounds, and eight assists in the win over the Clippers, while four other players hit double digit points as well. Jokic will be the key player on the floor for Denver when they visit the Dubs in a tough matchup against the team with the best record in the league.

The Warriors just took back the top spot in the Western Conference with a 116-107 win over the Suns on the road. They did it without Andrew Wiggins (COVID-19) and Jordan Poole (COVID-19), too, as Stephen Curry led the team with 33 points on the night. Wiggins has since cleared protocols and should be available for Tuesday’s contest, but Draymond Green has now entered the league’s protocols and has been ruled out for the game. Curry, the league’s second-leading scorer, hasn’t scored less than 30 points in his last three games straight, and will have to come up big again at home tonight to help Golden State get past Denver despite missing several solid players.