How to watch Lakers vs. Rockets via live online stream

The Los Angeles Lakers head to Texas to take on the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas at 8 p.m. ET.

Fans in the Lakers market can catch the game on Spectrum Sportsnet and fans in the Rockets market can watch the game on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app.

The Lakers will look to end a five-game losing streak which includes Christmas Day against the Brooklyn Nets. L.A. is starting to get into trouble in the Western Conference standings. At 16-18, the Lakers would be fighting for a playoff spot from the play-in tournament should the season end today. Anthony Davis’ absence has been a big issue on defense. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook continue to struggle to mesh.

The Rockets will be without a handful of key players against the Lakers. Jae’Sean Tate and Kenyon Martin Jr. were both placed into health and safety protocols on Monday. Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green are working their way back from injuries and are expected to start tonight. The Rockets are also looking to end a losing streak, theirs being four games. Losses aren’t exactly a bad thing for Houston, which is rebuilding.