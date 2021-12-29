How to watch Wednesday’s NBA TV games via live online stream

NBA TV will host Wednesday’s doubleheader, with the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Memphis Grizzlies in the early game before the Dallas Mavericks battle the Sacramento Kings in the second contest. Tipoff for Lakers-Grizzlies is set for 8:00 p.m. ET, followed by Mavericks-Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET.

If you aren't around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you'll need a subscription.

The Lakers are completing the second game of a back-to-back set, so LeBron James’ minutes bear watching. Russell Westbrook has not been able to deliver consistent brilliance but looks to be taking on a bigger role with Anthony Davis out. The Grizzlies are without Dillon Brooks due to COVID protocols but Desmond Bane has stepped up in his absence. Memphis looks to pull ahead in the season series, which is currently tied 1-1.

The Mavericks got a big win over the Trail Blazers without Luka Doncic, although they desperately need the star back to make a playoff push. Kristaps Porzingis is playing with confidence for Dallas, which is a positive sign. The Kings are trying to prove this core can win something but it’s not looking good right now. All these players are potential trade fodder, with De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield likely to bring back the biggest return for Sacramento.