How to watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies via live online stream

NBA TV will host Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies. These teams have met twice before this season, splitting the matchups. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Lakers are coming off a late victory over the Rockets Tuesday and might not have enough gas in the tank for this one. LA hopes to get some players back out of the league’s COVID protocols, although it’ll still be without Anthony Davis due to his MCL injury. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook might be starting to figure things out, which is good news for the Lakers.

The Grizzlies have powered through injury adversity to emerge as a challenger in the West, with young players stepping up when setbacks occurred. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. look like cornerstone players, while Desmond Bane is emerging as a two-way threat. Dillon Brooks will eventually come back to round out a versatile core group. This team will make some noise in the playoffs if it remains healthy.