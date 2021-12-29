Heat-Spurs game postponed Wednesday night due to COVID-19

The game Wednesday night between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs has been postponed due to COVID-19 and injuries. Miami placed three players into the League’s health and safety protocols — PJ Tucker, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent — on Wednesday. KZ Okpala (wrist) and Jimmy Butler (ankle) were both ruled out due to injuries on the second night of a back-to-back. As a result, the Heat didn’t have the required 8-man rotation in order to participate.

On top of those five, the Heat are also without Dewayne Dedmon, Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris and Bam Adebayo due to injuries. PG Kyle Lowry was placed into H&S protocols last week and has yet to clear.

Taking this game off the slate is probably for the best. We were looking at some good values but it would have been tough to project with an 8-man rotation and the game potentially a blowout. So we don’t have MIA-SAS in the player pool, which will concentrate some ownership in NBA DFS on DraftKings.