 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

James Wiseman enters health and safety protocols

The Warriors big man will continue his rehab despite entering the league’s COVID protocols.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors
James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors is introduced before the game against the Washington Wizards on April 9, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have placed James Wiseman in the league’s health and safety protocols, complicating his rehab process as he aims to join the team in the near future. The big man has not played at all this season, but is reportedly progressing well in his rehab.

Wiseman has had a rough start to his NBA career, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game over 39 contests. The big man remains a big part of Golden State’s return to championship contention and will continue to recover from a meniscus injury. Both him and Klay Thompson are crucial pieces to Golden State’s puzzle as the team looks destined for a chance to add another Finals trophy to the trophy case.

The Warriors are currently +550 to win the NBA title according to DraftKings Sportsbook and +250 to win the West. They have overtaken the Lakers, who were preseason favorites to come out of the conference.

More From DraftKings Nation