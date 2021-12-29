James Wiseman enters health and safety protocols

The Golden State Warriors have placed James Wiseman in the league’s health and safety protocols, complicating his rehab process as he aims to join the team in the near future. The big man has not played at all this season, but is reportedly progressing well in his rehab.

James Wiseman has entered the league's health and safety protocols. He is in the later stages of what has been a tedious meniscus rehab and this will only complicate that a bit more. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 30, 2021

Wiseman has had a rough start to his NBA career, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game over 39 contests. The big man remains a big part of Golden State’s return to championship contention and will continue to recover from a meniscus injury. Both him and Klay Thompson are crucial pieces to Golden State’s puzzle as the team looks destined for a chance to add another Finals trophy to the trophy case.

The Warriors are currently +550 to win the NBA title according to DraftKings Sportsbook and +250 to win the West. They have overtaken the Lakers, who were preseason favorites to come out of the conference.