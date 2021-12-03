How to watch ESPN NBA games on Friday night via live stream

NBA on ESPN continues Friday with two marquee games. The Philadelphia 76ers meet the Atlanta Hawks in the early contest while the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers square off in the late matchup. 76ers-Hawks will tip at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Lakers-Clippers at 10:00 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

This is a rematch of last season’s second-round playoff series, which the Hawks won 4-3. That series has impacted this current season in Philadelphia, as Ben Simmons’ image as a player was a direct result of the Game 7 loss. Simmons has yet to take the floor for the Sixers, which means Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris have had to carry the team. The Hawks have struggled out of the gate, with a lot rotation players playing through injuries. Trae Young remains a star and should be able to help this team climb back up the standings.

The Lakers continue to flounder early in the season relative to their championship expectations but they should have LeBron James back after his scare with health and safety protocols. Russell Westbrook has not meshed yet with the overall group, but there are signs the Lakers are closer to figuring things out. The Clippers have stayed afloat despite Kawhi Leonard’s absence, largely due to the production of Paul George. Nicolas Batum is also chipping in big minutes, along with Reggie Jackson. We’ll see who rules LA Friday night.