How to watch Suns vs. Warriors via live online stream

ESPN decided that instead of giving us a mediocre basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, we’ll give you the good stuff. The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns rematch will be broadcast on ESPN now at 10 p.m. ET after being flexed into the spot on Friday night.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Suns will be looking for their 19th straight win when they take on the Dubs on Friday night. Phoenix got the better of Golden State in the first matchup on Tuesday night, though the Suns will be without SG Devin Booker. He was forced to exit Tuesday’s game due to a hamstring injury and is expected to miss a few games. The Suns were fine against the Pistons last night to set the franchise mark for a win streak.

The Warriors will try and shake off Tuesday’s loss. Stephen Curry had a poor shooting night, scoring 12 points on 4-of-21 shooting from the floor. Steph was off from distance going 3-of-14 on attempts. He’ll need to have a better game in order for the Dubs to shake off the Suns again, even when they don’t have Booker. Jordan Poole and Otto Porter Jr. will also have to keep it going. Poole had a game-high 28 points on Tuesday night and Porter played 30 minutes and scored 16 points.