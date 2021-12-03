Trail Blazers fire GM Neil Olshey due to violations of Code of Conduct

The Portland Trail Blazers have fired general manager and team president Neil Olshey on Friday for violations of the team’s Code of Conduct. Here’s a complete statement from the Trail Blazers, who hired an outside firm to conduct an investigation into Olshey and the organization.

The Blazers are stating they won’t discuss the investigation, which was into allegations of work place misconduct. A lot of this was sparked following the ESPN story on the Phoenix Suns and owner Robert Sarver. The NBA is investigating the Suns after those allegations came to light. Portland has promoted Director of Player Personnel Joe Cronin to interim general manager.

What does this mean for Chauncey Billups?

The Blazers head coach could be the next one out the door, though we’ll see. Olshey was responsible for vetting and hiring Billups as head coach in the offseason. At the time, there were issues with allegations against Billups from his past. Damian Lillard also wasn’t thrilled about Billups being brought in as coach. Now that Olshey is gone, the organization could start clean despite it being a quarter into the 2021-22 season. Portland is 11-12 and still in position to compete for a lower seed or play-in tournament spot.

What does this mean for Dame?

There have been trade rumors swirling since the offseason surrounding Lillard. He’s signed through the 2023-24 season, so he has a few years left on his massive extension. The issue was whether or not the Blazers can win with the team currently constructed. The odds as of now are very slim. So the Blazers could opt to start fresh, whether that be now or during the offseason. Chances are it’ll wait until the Summer. Dame or G CJ McCollum could be dealt and Billups could be ousted to start clean.