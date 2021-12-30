How to watch Warriors vs. Nuggets via live online stream

NBA TV will host Thursday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets, with tipoff set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets won the matchup between the two teams on Tuesday of this week, so the Warriors will be looking to get some revenge in this game.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Golden State will get Jordan Poole back after a stint in the protocols, with Andrew Wiggins already being cleared. There’s the possibility Draymond Green gets cleared as well. The Warriors have experienced few speed bumps along the way to what looks to be another successful season. The next step for this group will be re-integrating Klay Thompson and James Wiseman whenever they are ready to return to the court.

The Nuggets have been decimated by injuries yet again, with Aaron Gordon and Monte Morris questionable to play in Thursday’s game. Those two rotation players are part of a long list of guys sitting out due to injury or COVID protocols. Nikola Jokic is doing his best to keep things steady but this looks to be another lost season in Denver. The Nuggets will hope to make the playoffs and get some positive news on the injury front regarding Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.