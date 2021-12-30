How to watch Thursday’s NBA TV games via live online stream

NBA TV will host Thursday’s doubleheader, with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets facing off in the first game before the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets meet in the late contest. Tipoff for 76ers-Nets is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by Warriors-Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The 76ers and Nets were the top two teams in the East last season, although the former has dealt with a COVID outbreak and Ben Simmons holding out. Joel Embiid continues to be an anchor for Philly as it hopes to rise in the East standings. The Nets welcomed Kyrie Irving back to the team but he’s still not able to play for at least another week due to his unvaccinated status. Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge are expected to be back in this contest for Brooklyn.

This is a rematch from Tuesday’s game, which the Nuggets won 89-86. Stephen Curry is having a spectacular season and is starting to get some help back, with Jordan Poole getting cleared from protocols. There’s a chance Draymond Green gets cleared as well. The Nuggets have hoped things around Nikola Jokic remain stable, although that doesn’t seem likely. Aaron Gordon and Monte Morris are questionable for this contest for Denver.