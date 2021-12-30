Sixers head coach Doc Rivers enters health and safety protocols

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers has entered the league’s health and safety protocols, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The veteran head coach will officially miss tonight’s road contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Assistant coach Dan Burke will serve as the acting head coach for as long as the Philly head man is out.

Rivers is now the sixth head coach in the NBA to enter health and safety protocols due to COVID-19 within the past week. Other coaches includes Mark Daigneault of the Thunder, Frank Vogel of the Lakers, Chauncey Billups of the Trail Blazers, Billy Donovan of the Bulls, and Monty Williams of the Suns. The NBA updated its COVID protocols this week to allow a quicker return to play on the CDC cut down its isolation restrictions, so Rivers could be back on the sidelines by this time next week.

After tonight’s contest in Brooklyn, Philadelphia is off until Monday where they’ll host Houston. After that, they’ll travel to Orlando on January 5.