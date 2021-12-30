 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Warriors-Nuggets postponed Thursday due to COVID-19

Denver doesn’t have enough players to field a team and the game has been moved.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic #15 holds the ball away as he’s double teamed by Golden State Warriors’ Otto Porter Jr. #32 and Gary Payton II #0 in the second quarter of their NBA game at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors had their game postponed Thursday due to COVID-19. The Nuggets were unable to get 8 healthy players to fill out the required number for an active roster. The two teams were set for a rematch on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET in Denver. The Nuggets defeated the Warriors 89-86 earlier in the week.

The Warriors have been dealing with players in COVID-19 protocols, most notably Draymond Green. The Nuggets are the issue with Jeff Green, Bones Hyland, Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji in protocols, while Monte Morris and Austin Rivers are sidelined with injuries.

So the two sides won’t play on Thursday night and it turns into a 3-gamer, which is lining up to be pretty easy to crack. A lot of lineups were likely look to the three remaining games anyway, this because of the lack of scoring between the Dubs and Nuggets the other night. That could impact ownership and elevate chalky plays on Orlando and Washington.

