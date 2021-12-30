Warriors-Nuggets postponed Thursday due to COVID-19

The Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors had their game postponed Thursday due to COVID-19. The Nuggets were unable to get 8 healthy players to fill out the required number for an active roster. The two teams were set for a rematch on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET in Denver. The Nuggets defeated the Warriors 89-86 earlier in the week.

The Warriors have been dealing with players in COVID-19 protocols, most notably Draymond Green. The Nuggets are the issue with Jeff Green, Bones Hyland, Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji in protocols, while Monte Morris and Austin Rivers are sidelined with injuries.

So the two sides won’t play on Thursday night and it turns into a 3-gamer, which is lining up to be pretty easy to crack. A lot of lineups were likely look to the three remaining games anyway, this because of the lack of scoring between the Dubs and Nuggets the other night. That could impact ownership and elevate chalky plays on Orlando and Washington.