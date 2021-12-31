How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Lakers via live online stream

NBA TV will host the New Year’s Eve matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Trail Blazers have a few big names in COVID-19 protocols, including Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic. Portland has slowly been placing players into H&S protocols, so we’ll see if any other players head there on Friday. The Blazers have lost three in a row to fall to 13-21. CJ McCollum remains out but has fully recovered from his collapsed lung. McCollum should be returning to the lineup soon.

The Lakers went back to losing games on Wednesday night vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. This one was particularly bad when you consider the Lakers scored 16 points in the fourth quarter and lost 104-99 despite 37 points from LeBron James. He is listed as probable (again) with that abdominal injury. Avery Bradley is also questionable to play due to a head injury.