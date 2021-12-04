How to watch Spurs vs. Warriors via live online stream

The San Antonio Spurs meet the Golden State Warriors Saturday in a matchup of two teams heading in opposite directions this season. The Spurs look to be finally admitting they need to rebuild, while the Warriors are picking up where they left off a few seasons ago and seem like title contenders.

Fans in the Spurs market can catch the game on KENS and fans in the Warriors market can watch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area. If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app.

It’s been a rough season for San Antonio, which may finally have to pivot after more than two decades of contention. Derrick White, Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson form an intriguing core to build around but the Spurs lack the game-changing talent they had in the past. They’ll be catching the Warriors on a back-to-back, so let’s see how much fight the Spurs can muster in this one against a far superior team.

Golden State snapped Phoenix’s 18-game winning streak Friday and might be able to sleepwalk through this one. Stephen Curry is the MVP frontrunner, Draymond Green is the defensive star and Klay Thompson is close to returning. If this wasn’t Golden State’s final form, we could be seeing it soon. This team will be tough to top in a seven-game series when healthy.