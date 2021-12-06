How to watch Magic vs. Warriors via live online stream

The Orlando Magic meet the Golden State Warriors Monday in a matchup featuring two teams headed in completely different directions. The Magic are trying to figure out which players are part of the long-term solution, while the Warriors are eyeing a championship.

Fans in the Magic market can catch the game on Bally Sports Florida and fans in the Warriors market can watch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area. If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app.

It’s been a rough season for Orlando. The Magic have struggled to find a consistent rotation, and Jalen Suggs’ injury looks like something that will linger for a while. Orlando’s roster does have promising players but the same could’ve been said about Sacramento’s group last season. The Magic need someone to become a star and there’s no evidence of anybody taking that leap any time soon.

Golden State has the MVP frontrunner in Stephen Curry and can seemingly turn things on whenever it needs to. The “third quarter Warriors” effect is real, with Golden State averaging 29.9 points in the frame this year. The question surrounding the team now is when All-Star Klay Thompson and promising big man James Wiseman will re-join the group. Every indication is both players are close to returning, particularly Thompson.