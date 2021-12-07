How to watch Celtics vs. Lakers via live online stream

Old rivals square off on Tuesday as part of the TNT doubleheader. The Lakers host the Celtics at the recently renamed STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. on the back half of the TNT doubleheader. The game will be available in LA on a local broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Celtics come into Tuesday’s game with a 13-11 record that is good for sixth in the Eastern Conference and is 3.5 games back of the first place Nets. They’re tied with Philadelphia and Charlotte and sitting a half game back of Washington and Miami. Boston has won three of its last four and is coming off a 145-117 road win over Portland.

The Lakers are 12-12 and sitting eight games back of the first place Warriors. They’re tied with Dallas and sitting a half game back of the Clippers. The Lakers last played on Friday, losing 119-115 to the Clippers.

LA is a 2.5-point favorite in this game and the point total is installed at 219. The Lakers are -140 moneyline favorites while the Celtics are +120.