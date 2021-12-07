How to watch Tuesday’s TNT games via live online stream

It’s Tuesday, and that means it is time once again for the TNT doubleheader. This week we get a pair of inter-conference matchups. The network will broadcast the Mavericks hosting the Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET and then the Lakers hosting the Celtics at 10 p.m.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the doubleheader, you can stream them on Watch TNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the two games.

This is the first of two matchups between the Nets and Mavericks. Brooklyn is 16-7 and tied with the Bulls for first place in the Eastern Conference. They’re coming off a 111-107 loss to Chicago. Dallas is 11-11 and in seventh place in the Western Conference, eight games back of first place Golden State and Phoenix. They’ve lost four of their last five and are coming off a 97-90 loss to Memphis. Brooklyn is a four-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is the second of two matchups between the Celtics and Lakers. Boston won the first game 130-108 in Boston on November 19. The Celtics are 13-11 and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, 3.5 games back of first place Brooklyn and Chicago. They’re coming off a 145-117 road win over Portland. LA is 12-12 and in sixth place in the Western Conference, eight games back of first place Golden State and Phoenix. They’re coming off a 119-115 loss to the Clippers. LA is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.