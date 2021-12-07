 clock menu more-arrow no yes

CJ McCollum has collapsed right lung

The Trail Blazers shooting guard will likely be out for a while.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Clippers v Portland Trail Blazers
CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during player introductions against the Los Angeles Clippers at Moda Center on December 06, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.
Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers are likely to be without their starting shooting guard CJ McCollum after the team announced he has a collapsed right lung and will be evaluated further. McCollum is averaging 20.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season for Portland.

The Blazers were already without star point guard Damian Lillard, who made headlines by reportedly getting ready to ask for a massive extension this summer. Lillard and McCollum have been a successful pairing for Portland but it has started to unravel a bit this season. McCollum is usually in trade talks due to the way Portland’s seasons have typically gone, although no team will be interested in acquiring him with this injury.

The Trail Blazers play the Warriors, Timberwolves, Suns, Grizzlies and Hornets in their next five games. Lillard is slated to re-evaluated shortly and could be back for the team but McCollum’s setback is likely to cost him much more time. Without either starting guard, Portland is likely going to be the underdog in those contests.

